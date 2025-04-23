Enzo Kana-Biyik to Join Manchester United, Loaned to FC Lausanne-Sport for 2025 Season

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Manchester United continue to reshape their transfer strategy under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s leadership, and the latest promising name to emerge is Enzo Kana-Biyik. According to reports from L’Équipe and Le Parisien, the 18-year-old striker has agreed to join the English club, though he will spend next season on loan at Swiss side FC Lausanne-Sport.

Kana-Biyik, who currently plays for Le Havre, has impressed observers despite not yet making an appearance for the senior team. The young forward has shown immense potential in the reserve side, drawing the attention of top European scouts thanks to his powerful physical presence and unexpectedly nimble movement. Known for his strength in duels and surprising agility for his size, Kana-Biyik is quickly earning a reputation as a future star.

Though he has only been included twice in Le Havre’s senior matchday squads—once in the Coupe de France against Saint-Brieuc and once in Ligue 1 against Lille—Kana-Biyik has made enough of an impression to attract interest from several top clubs, including AS Monaco and Olympique de Marseille. The latter even hosted him for a visit to their training facility. Ultimately, however, Manchester United acted decisively to secure his signature, reportedly reaching an agreement not only with the player but also with his family.

Enzo Kana-Biyik hails from a footballing family. He is the son of André Kana-Biyik, who earned 80 caps for Cameroon, and the younger brother of Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik, also a Cameroonian international. With such a pedigree, expectations for his development are understandably high.

The decision to loan him to Lausanne-Sport—like United, a club owned by INEOS—further illustrates the careful planning behind his transition. The Swiss side is expected to offer him valuable first-team experience during the 2025 season, providing a crucial step in his progression before possibly integrating into United’s senior squad.

This move fits perfectly within Manchester United’s revised recruitment approach, which focuses less on expensive, established stars and more on acquiring and developing raw, young talent. Over the past year, United have brought in several promising players, including Chido Obi, Sekou Kone, Ayden Heaven, and Patrick Dorgu. Enzo Kana-Biyik now joins this cohort, representing the next chapter in a long-term vision aimed at building a sustainable and successful team.

His progress in Switzerland will undoubtedly be closely monitored by United supporters and observers of European football. If everything goes according to plan, the Red Devils might have found another future gem.