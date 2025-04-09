Cameroon’s Minister Atanga Nji Oversees Destruction of Illicit Drugs and Counterfeit Medicines in Bafoussam

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | On April 8, in the 2nd district of Bafoussam, Cameroon, Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji personally oversaw the destruction of a massive cache of illegal substances and counterfeit pharmaceuticals. This decisive act underscores the Cameroonian government’s commitment to combating drug trafficking and protecting public health.

More than 30 tons of Indian hemp, with an estimated value of 500 million CFA francs, were incinerated during the operation. Alongside the illicit drugs, several tons of counterfeit medicines—worth approximately 360 million CFA francs—were also reduced to ashes. The destruction took place at an official waste disposal site managed by Hysacam in Bafoussam.

This initiative was the culmination of a joint operation between the National Gendarmerie and Cameroon Customs, reflecting coordinated efforts between law enforcement and border control agencies to intercept and eliminate dangerous products from circulation.

The operation attracted a significant presence of local administrative and security authorities, reinforcing the message that the fight against drug trafficking and the distribution of fake pharmaceuticals is a national priority. These products, both illegal and harmful, pose a serious threat to the health and well-being of the population. Their destruction is part of a broader strategy to curb their spread and reinforce the rule of law.

Minister Atanga Nji emphasized the government’s zero-tolerance policy toward such illicit activities, calling on all stakeholders—including local communities—to collaborate with the authorities in identifying and reporting any suspicious activities related to drugs or unauthorized medicines.

The success of this operation not only highlights the effectiveness of inter-agency collaboration but also serves as a stern warning to traffickers and counterfeiters: the Cameroonian government remains vigilant and resolute in its efforts to safeguard the nation.