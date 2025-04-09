Health Concerns for Cameroonian Football Legend Jean Paul Akono: Hospitalized in Yaoundé

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Jean Paul Akono, a towering figure in Cameroonian football history, has been hospitalized due to a decline in his health. The former player and coach of Cameroon’s national football team was admitted to the General Hospital of Yaoundé on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

According to the hospital’s communication department, Akono is currently under the care of a multidisciplinary medical team led by Professor Daniel Handy Eone, head of the Department of Surgery and Specialties. The medical efforts are being closely supervised by Professor Noël Emmanuel Essomba, the hospital’s director.

Although the hospital has not released an official statement regarding the precise nature of Akono’s condition, sources close to the family have indicated that his leg prosthesis is significantly worn and may be contributing to his health challenges.

Akono’s health problems began in 2023 after he suffered a stroke. He was evacuated to France for treatment and, although he survived the ordeal, he returned with lasting effects from the incident.

A celebrated figure in Cameroon’s sporting history, Jean Paul Akono is best remembered for guiding the Indomitable Lions to a historic Olympic gold medal in Sydney in 2000. His contributions to football, both on the pitch and from the sidelines, have earned him widespread admiration and respect.

As the nation holds its breath and awaits further updates, the football community in Cameroon and beyond rallies in support of one of its most iconic figures.