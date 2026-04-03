The “Post-Biya” Era? Understanding Cameroon’s Constitutional Shift

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CameroonOnline.ORG | The Cameroonian Parliament, meeting in congress in Yaoundé, is preparing to make history. A constitutional amendment bill currently under discussion could profoundly transform the organization of executive power and, most importantly, the mechanism for succession at the head of state.

Key Takeaways of the Bill

The major innovation of this text is the creation of a Vice-President of the Republic position. Here are the essential points to understand:

Appointment Process: Unlike other systems, the Vice-President would be appointed by the Head of State, much like the Prime Minister.

Constitutional Succession: In the event of death, resignation, or permanent incapacity of the President, the Vice-President would now complete the current term.

Shift in Paradigm: Currently, the President of the Senate is responsible for acting as interim leader in the event of a power vacancy.

A Tense Political Climate

While Théodore Datouo, the Speaker of the National Assembly, speaks of a “historic moment” and calls for the patriotism of elected officials, these reforms are not met with unanimous approval.

The Cameroonian opposition views this redistribution of power with suspicion. They denounce a strategy aimed at locking down the succession and maintaining control over the electoral calendar. Simultaneously, discussions regarding the extension of municipal councilors’ mandates are further fueling criticisms of a “confiscation of power.”

What is the Future for Cameroon?

With the overwhelming majority of the ruling party (RDPC) in both chambers, the adoption of this bill seems almost certain. This change completely reconfigures the Cameroonian political landscape as the next elections approach.

Is this a necessary modernization to ensure the country’s stability, or a political maneuver to prepare for the post-Paul Biya era? The debate remains open.