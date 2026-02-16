Four More Arrested in Nigeria Over Killing of Three Cameroonians

CameroonOnline.ORG | In a significant development that brings a glimmer of hope for justice, the Nigerian Police Force has announced the arrest of four additional suspects in connection with the brutal killing of three Cameroonian nationals in Anambra State.

This brings the total number of suspects in custody to a higher count as investigators peel back the layers of a crime that has sent shockwaves through both the Cameroonian diaspora and our communities back home.

The Faces Behind the Crime

The Anambra State Police Command has been transparent in naming those allegedly involved. The four newly arrested suspects, all males, include a high-profile figure within a local community:

Chukwuemeka Emmanuel (alias “Ugoebenajah”): A 27-year-old who is reportedly the Chief Priest of a shrine .

Nwabunne Bright: Aged 27.

Chinecherem Chiama: Aged 21.

Michael Ekwunife: Aged 38.

The involvement of a local “Chief Priest” has added a chilling layer to the case, as investigators look into whether the killings were linked to ritualistic practices or organized crime.

The Background

The victims were targeted in Anambra State, Nigeria. While the specific motives are still being finalized by the prosecution, the swift action by the police suggests a high-priority crackdown on those responsible for targeting foreigners.

The Charges: The suspects are currently facing a range of charges, including homicide, conspiracy, and illegal possession of firearms .

The Response: Nigerian authorities have reiterated that they will not tolerate the targeting of neighboring citizens, promising a thorough prosecution to serve as a deterrent.

Why This Matters to Cameroonians

For Cameroonians living, working, and studying in Nigeria, news of such violence is deeply unsettling. Whether you are in Bamenda, Douala, or Yaoundé, we all have “brothers” and “sisters” across the border.

The killing of these three citizens is a tragedy, but the arrest of these specific individuals—including “Ugoebenajah”—is a crucial step toward ensuring that Cameroonian lives cannot be taken with impunity.

A Call for Vigilance

While we wait for the judicial process to take its course, we urge our compatriots across the border to:

Stay Connected: Ensure you are registered with the Cameroonian High Commission or local Consulates. Stay Informed: Keep an eye on security advisories in the South-Eastern regions of Nigeria. Demand Justice: Share this news to ensure the pressure remains on authorities to see this trial through to the end.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time.