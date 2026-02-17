Remembering Consty Eka, The King of Television

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | The African media landscape is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic voices. Consty Eka, widely known as the “King of TV,” passed away on 16 February 2026 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire following a sudden medical emergency. His death has sent shockwaves across the broadcasting community and among audiences who grew up watching him on screen.

A Sudden Farewell

Reports indicate that Consty Eka was at work earlier that day and appeared to be in good health before experiencing serious symptoms. He was rushed to a hospital but did not survive. The abrupt nature of his passing has left colleagues and fans stunned.

In an industry where presence and personality matter deeply, his absence is immediately felt.

A Defining Voice in African Television

Consty Eka built a reputation that extended far beyond one program or one network. He was admired for his commanding on-screen presence, eloquence, and mastery of live broadcasting. His interviews were sharp yet respectful. His delivery was polished yet relatable.

He represented a standard of excellence at a time when African television was evolving rapidly. For many viewers, he was not simply a presenter. He was a reference point for professionalism and credibility.

Mentor and Inspiration

Beyond the camera, Consty Eka played an important role in mentoring younger journalists and presenters. Many media professionals credit him with setting the bar high and demonstrating that African television could compete in quality, depth, and production value.

He understood the responsibility that comes with visibility. His work reflected preparation, discipline, and pride in craft.

A Lasting Legacy

The title “King of TV” was not self-proclaimed. It was earned through years of consistency, influence, and public trust. His career helped shape modern broadcasting culture in parts of Africa and inspired a generation to pursue careers in media.

As tributes continue to pour in, one message stands out: Consty Eka was more than a television personality. He was an institution.

His voice may no longer fill the airwaves, but his impact will remain embedded in the history of African television.