Cameroon Imposes New Tax on Used Vehicle Imports

July 3, 2025 1 Comment

Business in Cameroon | Cameroon’s tax authorities have imposed a new tax on all used vehicles entering the country, effective July 1, 2025.

The General Directorate of Taxes (DGI) introduced this measure, which adds VAT on inspection and control fees paid through the Single Window for Foreign Trade (GUCE).

GUCE stated that this creates an “Import Verification Tax” of CFA29,813 including VAT per used vehicle. This fee covers the Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS) verification and the mandatory vehicle identification control.

The Ministry of Finance said it aims to tighten import controls and regulate the growing fleet of used cars, while also boosting tax revenues.

This new tax comes on top of the existing 19.25% VAT applied on the vehicle’s value when it enters the country.

Officials expect the measure to raise more funds for the government, but freight forwarders and importers warn it will push up vehicle entry costs. They fear higher costs could hit consumers with rising prices on the used car market, which dominates the country’s automotive imports.

