Kribi Port Revenue Up 24% as Cargo Traffic Reaches 12.7mln Tons in 2024

Business in Cameroon | The Port Authority of Kribi (PAK) reported a significant increase in cargo traffic and revenue for 2024, with total goods handled at the deep-water port reaching 12.7 million tons, up from 10.7 million tons in 2023.

Financial results presented on June 27, 2025, during the PAK’s annual general meeting, show the port generated CFA35.3 billion in revenue for the year, a 24% increase compared to CFA27 billion in 2023. The port also recorded a net profit of over CFA3.4 billion.

The growth in revenue is linked to higher port fees and other charges driven by increased cargo volumes.

PAK expects further growth in performance indicators starting in 2025, following the commissioning of Kribi’s second container terminal on May 9, 2025.

This new terminal, which has been included in the shipping route of MSC’s largest container vessels under the Africa Express line connecting Asia to West Africa, triples the port’s container handling capacity from 300,000 to nearly one million TEUs.