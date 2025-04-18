U.S. Consulate in Douala May Close Amid Wider Diplomatic Cuts

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | The Trump administration is considering closing the U.S. Consulate in Douala, Cameroon, as part of a broader plan to reduce America’s diplomatic footprint, according to internal State Department documents cited by U.S. media. The U.S. Embassy in Yaoundé, Cameroon’s capital, was not listed among the potential closures.

The move is part of a proposed 50% cut to the State Department’s budget and includes the possible closure of embassies and consulates across Africa, Europe, and Asia. In Africa, several diplomatic missions face closure, signaling a shift in U.S. engagement on the continent.

If the Douala consulate closes, Cameroonians in the region may have to rely on the embassy in Yaoundé for services. While no final decisions have been announced, the proposal has raised concerns about reduced U.S. presence and accessibility in key regions.