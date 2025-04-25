Maryland Man Indicted for Conspiring to Support Armed Separatist Fighters in Cameroon

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG |The U.S. Department of Justice announced today, April 25, 2025, that a federal grand jury in Baltimore returned an indictment charging Eric Tataw, also known as “the Garri Master,” a 38-year-old Cameroonian national residing in Gaithersburg, Maryland, with conspiring to provide material support to armed separatist militias in Cameroon and threatening violence against Cameroonian civilians.

According to court documents, Tataw is alleged to have raised funds to supply AK-47s to separatist groups operating in the Northwest and Southwest regions of Cameroon. These groups are reportedly fighting to form a new country called “Ambazonia” and are accused of attacking not only the Cameroonian military but also intentionally targeting civilians to force the government into allowing secession. These fighters are often referred to as “Amba Boys.”

“The defendant is alleged to have ordered horrific acts of violence, including severing limbs, against Cameroonian civilians in support of a violent secessionist movement,” stated Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “This indictment represents the Justice Department’s commitment to hold accountable human rights violators who direct brutal political violence and fundraise for armed militias from the comfort of the United States.”

Sue J. Bai, Head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, added, “The Justice Department will not tolerate those who help murder, maim, and kidnap. We will continue to hold accountable those who aim to turn American soil into a staging ground for political violence abroad.”

U.S. Attorney Kelly O. Hayes for the District of Maryland commented, “Tataw and his co-conspirators masterminded and financially supported a vicious scheme to overthrow a foreign government. They resorted to an unthinkable level of violence while instilling fear in innocent victims to advance their political agenda.”

The indictment alleges that Tataw, a member of the Cameroonian diaspora with a significant social media following, began seeking to raise funds for the Amba Boys in April 2018 to finance violent attacks in Cameroon. Additionally, the indictment accuses him of advocating for the murder, kidnapping, and maiming of civilians, as well as the destruction of property. Tataw and his co-conspirators allegedly directed the maiming of civilians by severing their limbs, a practice Tataw allegedly referred to as “Garriing.” He is accused of using terms like “small Garri” for removing fingers or small appendages and “large Garri” for removing large limbs or killing people and allegedly referred to himself as the “Garri Master.”

Tataw and his alleged co-conspirators reportedly targeted individuals believed to be collaborating with the government, including municipal officials, traditional chiefs, and employees of the Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC). The indictment claims Tataw personally wrote hundreds of social media posts on platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter advocating for attacks, seeking funds, and threatening those he viewed as cooperating with the Cameroonian government. Tens of thousands allegedly viewed these posts and further disseminated them.

Tataw is charged with one count of conspiracy to provide material support and four counts of interstate communication of a threat to harm. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison for the material support charge and five years for each count of communicating a threat to harm. A federal district court judge will determine the sentence based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case is being investigated by HSI and the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, with assistance from the FBI.

It is important to remember that an indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

