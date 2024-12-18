CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe Honors Presidents Paul Biya and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi with 2024 Outstanding Achievement Award

On December 16, 2024, CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe awarded Cameroon’s President Paul Biya and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi the CAF President’s Outstanding Achievement Award 2024. The honor recognizes their leadership and support in advancing football development in their countries and across Africa.

The award highlights the critical role of partnerships between national governments and football organizations in fostering sports development throughout the continent.

Previous recipients include Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, recognized in 2022 for their contributions toward making African football globally competitive and self-sustaining.

This recognition reinforces the importance of collaboration in building a strong and sustainable football future for Africa.

