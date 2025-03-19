Morocco and Cameroon Strengthen Military Cooperation with New Agreement

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | On Tuesday, March 18, Morocco and Cameroon took a significant step in strengthening their military collaboration by signing a cooperation agreement in Rabat. The agreement was formalized during the visit of Joseph Beti Assomo, Cameroon’s Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of defense, who was welcomed by his Moroccan counterpart, Abdeltif Loudyi, Minister Delegate for National Defense Administration.

This new partnership aims to enhance military relations between the two nations, covering key areas such as training, joint exercises, military healthcare support, and technical assistance. The accord reflects the mutual commitment of both countries to deepen their defense cooperation based on trust and respect.

During the signing ceremony, Minister Loudyi reiterated Morocco’s dedication to regional stability, emphasizing the country’s broader vision of transforming Africa’s Atlantic coast into a hub for economic integration, security, and shared prosperity. Minister Beti Assomo, in turn, highlighted the importance of South-South partnerships and commended Morocco’s leadership in fostering initiatives that benefit the African continent.

Both parties expressed their shared ambition to sustain and implement the commitments outlined in the agreement, ensuring long-term collaboration for the advancement of their military capabilities and regional security.