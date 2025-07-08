MTN and Orange Fined Again for Poor Service in Cameroon

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | Millions of Cameroonians continue to pay full price for mobile networks that fail to deliver. According to multiple news sources, Cameroon’s telecom regulator, TRB, has fined MTN and Orange a combined 2.6 billion CFA francs (about $4.6 million) for poor service and unfair pricing practices.

Inspections across major cities like Yaoundé and Douala confirmed what users already know: poor coverage, dropped calls, and slow data speeds remain widespread. This is not the first time either — in 2023, both companies were fined millions for similar failings, yet little has changed.

TRB says it now wants to recover over $52 million in unpaid licence fees and penalties, but many doubt if fines alone will bring real change. With limited competition and soft enforcement, these penalties feel more like a cost of doing business than a true deterrent.

Until stricter measures or licence suspensions follow, Cameroonians may remain stuck paying for networks that do not keep their promises.