US Cuts Visa Validity for Cameroon: What Travellers Need to Know

CameroonOnline.ORG | The United States has announced significant changes to its non-immigrant visa policy for Cameroon, reducing the validity period and limiting entries for most travellers.

According to the US Department of State, nearly all non-diplomatic visas issued to Cameroonian citizens will now be single-entry and valid for only three months. This marks a sharp shift from the previous arrangement, which often allowed multiple entries for up to two years or more.

The US government says the move is part of a global reciprocity realignment, ensuring that visa conditions match how US citizens are treated when visiting other countries.

For Cameroon, this means travellers will face stricter conditions when planning family visits, educational exchanges, or business trips to the United States.

The State Department has emphasised that visa policies remain “subject to ongoing review”, depending on diplomatic, security, and immigration factors. It says it will continue working with Cameroon to strengthen secure travel document issuance, manage visa overstays, and share security data where necessary.

While some see this as a fair diplomatic practice, others worry it could affect vital connections between Cameroonians and their families, schools, and communities in the US.

Cameroon joins Ethiopia and Nigeria in facing the same visa restrictions. The move comes amid wider efforts by the US to tighten immigration controls and ensure international standards are met.

For now, Cameroonian travellers are advised to plan carefully and comply fully with visa rules to avoid penalties or bans in the future.