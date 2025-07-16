Paul Biya Reshuffles Military to Consolidate Power Ahead of Presidential Election

Share Facebook

At 92 years old, Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, the world’s oldest head of state, has carried out a major reshuffle of the country’s military leadership. Announced on Tuesday through a series of presidential decrees, the changes affect almost all branches of the armed forces: new chiefs of staff have been appointed for the infantry, air force, and navy, and eight brigadier generals have been promoted.

Among those promoted is the coordinator of the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), a special forces unit seen as central to Biya’s security apparatus. A new special presidential military adviser has also been named.

These moves come just two days after Biya confirmed he will run for an eighth term in the election scheduled for October 12. This seven-year term could keep him in power until he is nearly 100, despite growing public outcry and questions about his ability to govern.

Analysts say the reshuffle is meant to surround the president with loyal commanders to suppress any protests against his continued rule. Cameroon still faces significant security challenges, including the ongoing Anglophone crisis and threats from Nigeria-based Islamist fighters in the north.

The government has offered no explanation for the overhaul, which echoes a similar shake-up last year following Biya’s latest extended stay abroad — a trip that once again sparked speculation about his health.