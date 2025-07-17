Cameroonian Priest Condemns President Biya’s Re-Election Bid as an “Insult to the Nation”

Share Facebook

In a powerful open letter, Cameroonian Catholic priest Father Paul Ajong has denounced President Paul Biya’s announcement that he will run for an eighth consecutive term in the October 2025 elections. Biya, who is 92 years old and has ruled Cameroon for over 43 years, made the declaration on July 13 via X (formerly Twitter), stating, “The best is still to come.”

Father Ajong, writing with what he described as “tears and sadness,” called the move “madness” and “an affront to God and the people of Cameroon.” He accused Biya of presiding over decades of repression, corruption, and national decline, particularly pointing to the ongoing Anglophone crisis and the disintegration of public institutions like hospitals and schools.

Ajong, a priest of the Diocese of Mamfe currently serving in New York, said Biya’s leadership has led to widespread suffering, including the imprisonment of political opponents and the squandering of Cameroon’s natural wealth. He lamented that he has only known one president his entire life and accused Biya of treating the country like private property.

While Cameroonian bishops have yet to comment formally on Biya’s re-election plans, some, such as Archbishop Samuel Kleda of Douala, have previously voiced concerns about his continued leadership. Lay Catholics interviewed by Crux echoed Ajong’s sentiments, with one parishioner noting that at Biya’s age, he “should be in the village playing with his grandchildren.”

Ajong clarified that his criticism is not partisan but moral: “This is about justice… The sacred duty of the Church is to speak when the people of God are suffering.”

For full context and details, refer to the original report by Crux.