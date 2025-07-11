‘Spoke to Him’—Man Utd Receive Bryan Mbeumo Transfer Update From Cameroon Chief

Share Facebook

Sports Illustrated | Bryan Mbeumo is growing increasingly frustrated by the lack of progress in negotiations between Man Utd and Brentford.

Cameroon assistant manager Ashu Cyprian Besong has admitted speaking with Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo about his frustration towards the ongoing negotiations over a transfer to Manchester United.

It was recently revealed that Mbeumo is unimpressed by the lack of progress in talks over his future, having made it abundantly clear early in the summer transfer window that he wants to join United. The Red Devils have failed with two bids, the second of which was worth up to £62.5 million ($84.9 million).

United want to have signed Mbeumo before the squad departs for a pre-season tour of the United States, but they face an uphill battle to meet Brentford’s asking price, which is believed to be closer to £70 million ($95.1 million).

Besong has now opened up on his own conversations with Mbeumo, acknowledging the Cameroonian forward’s frustrations towards the situation.

“Obviously he is very frustrated with how long it’s taken,” Besong told Telecom Asia. “But he’s a professional and anticipates these things.

“I spoke to him about a week ago and he is very calm with everything that is going on. But of course, he’s already told them he wants to go to United.

“He just wanted the two clubs to find an agreement as he’s very grateful for the opportunity that he’s been given by Brentford in his career.”

Speaking to Stretford Paddock, journalist Laurie Whitwell admitted a reluctance to overpay from INEOS is behind the delay in negotiations between the two clubs.

Not only are United’s new co-owners keen to do away with a reputation of overspending on players, but those in charge are also aware that they cannot afford to spend recklessly on transfers following a year of gruelling staff redundancies and cost cuts across the club.