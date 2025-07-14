Manchester United Eye Bargain Brazilian Keeper Amid Onana Injury Woes

July 14, 2025 1 Comment

CameroonOnline.ORG | Manchester United find themselves in an unexpected dilemma this summer as a fresh injury blow threatens to derail their pre-season plans. First-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana has suffered a hamstring injury that could sideline him for up to two months, leaving manager Ruben Amorim with a significant gap to fill between the posts.

Despite Onana’s occasional blunders since his arrival at Old Trafford, Amorim had shown faith in the Cameroon international, confirming him as his No. 1 for the coming campaign. However, with back-up keeper Altay Bayindir failing to impress and now on the transfer list, the Red Devils are urgently scouring the market for a reliable alternative.

According to The Sun, John Victor, the highly-rated Botafogo shot-stopper who recently impressed at the Club World Cup, has emerged as one of United’s top targets. The 24-year-old Brazilian could be available for a bargain £6 million thanks to a release clause in his contract. Sources in Brazil suggest Botafogo are already bracing for his departure and have begun searching for a replacement, fully aware they cannot hold onto him if United meet the asking price.

For Manchester United, securing Victor could prove a shrewd move — a cost-effective solution to a potentially season-defining problem. For Botafogo, it may mark the end of an era for one of their brightest talents, but the start of a new chapter in goalkeeping.

One thing is clear: the Red Devils’ goalkeeping department is set for yet another twist before the new season kicks off.

Check Also

‘Spoke to Him’—Man Utd Receive Bryan Mbeumo Transfer Update From Cameroon Chief

Sports Illustrated | Bryan Mbeumo is growing increasingly frustrated by the lack of progress in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2025, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved