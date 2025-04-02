FECAFOOT and Cameroon Customs Join Forces to Combat Counterfeiting

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | In a landmark agreement signed on a Wednesday morning in Yaoundé, the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) and the General Directorate of Customs (DGD) have united in a three-year partnership aimed at fighting the counterfeiting of sports products and materials linked to national football.

This collaboration was formalized in a ceremony attended by two key figures: Mr. Samuel Eto’o, President of FECAFOOT, and Mr. Fongod Edwin Nuvaga, Director General of Cameroonian Customs. Together, they signed a convention that underscores a shared commitment to protecting the integrity of official football merchandise, particularly the equipment provided by FOURTEEN, the new official kit supplier for Cameroon’s national football teams.

Under this agreement, the Customs Administration will actively support FECAFOOT in tracking and intercepting counterfeit items at the country’s entry points. Enhanced control measures will be implemented not only at borders but also at internal shipping hubs suspected of distributing fake merchandise.

To bolster these efforts, FECAFOOT and FOURTEEN will conduct training sessions for customs officers. These workshops will equip customs staff with the necessary skills to distinguish between genuine and counterfeit products, ensuring that only authentic items make their way into the hands of fans and athletes.

Moreover, the Customs Administration has committed to streamlining customs procedures for FECAFOOT’s equipment, facilitating a smoother flow of legitimate goods into the country.

The signing ceremony, which took place at the DGD headquarters, concluded with a symbolic exchange of gifts between the Director General of Customs and the President of FECAFOOT, marking the beginning of what both parties hope will be a fruitful and impactful partnership.

This alliance represents a proactive step in defending the value of Cameroonian sports branding and sends a strong message that counterfeiting will not be tolerated in the realm of national football.