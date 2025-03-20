Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | The decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to cut most U.S. foreign aid, including the PEPFAR program for combating HIV/AIDS, has raised serious concerns among humanitarian organizations. In Cameroon, false reports have circulated claiming that antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) now cost between $10,000 and $15,000 per dose. However, according to AFP, both the Cameroonian Ministry of Health and the National Committee for the Fight against HIV have confirmed that ARVs remain free, despite funding uncertainties.

AFP: Misinformation About ARV Costs

Social media has been flooded with alarming claims that HIV treatment in Cameroon has become unaffordable. According to AFP, these rumors have caused widespread panic, with many fearing that patients will no longer be able to access life-saving medication. However, government officials have categorically denied these statements, reassuring the public that HIV medications and related services remain completely free of charge.

Government and Global Fund Support

According to AFP, Cameroon’s ARV program has been co-financed by the Cameroonian government and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria since 2007. While the suspension of U.S. funding poses challenges, authorities have put measures in place to ensure uninterrupted HIV/AIDS treatment services. The Ministry of Health has also urged citizens to report any illegal requests for payment related to HIV treatment.

AFP: Wider Impact of U.S. Aid Cuts

The cuts to U.S. aid are having broader consequences across Africa. AFP reports that Doctors Without Borders has warned of a potential humanitarian catastrophe. In Ghana, for example, a $78.2 million funding gap in the health sector could lead to drug shortages. Many African governments have redirected limited resources toward purchasing ARVs, but this has resulted in reduced HIV prevention, screening, and support services.

The Future of HIV Treatment in Cameroon

Despite these challenges, AFP confirms that the Cameroonian government and global health organizations are working to sustain HIV/AIDS programs. Authorities are calling for long-term strategies to reduce dependence on external aid and ensure continued access to life-saving treatment.

Conclusion

While the withdrawal of U.S. funding presents serious obstacles, AFP has verified that HIV treatment remains free in Cameroon. The spread of misinformation only adds to public anxiety, making it crucial to rely on verified sources. Government and international efforts remain focused on maintaining essential healthcare services, ensuring that those affected by HIV can continue their treatment without financial burden.