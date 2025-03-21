Paul Biya congratulates Samuel Eto’o on his election to the CAF Executive Committee

March 21, 2025 Leave a comment

CameroonOnline.ORG | March 12, 2025, marks a new step in the career of Samuel Eto’o Fils, an icon of African football and president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot). At the end of the African Football Confederation (CAF) meetings held in Cairo, the former Cameroonian international was elected a member of the Executive Committee of this prestigious institution.

This distinction did not fail to elicit reactions at the highest level of the State. In an official letter dated March 13, 2025, the President of the Republic of Cameroon, Paul Biya, addressed his sincere congratulations to Samuel Eto’o. He emphasized his passion for football and his commitment to improving the status of African players. The Head of State expressed his confidence in Eto’o’s ability to defend the interests of African football within this decision-making body.

Check Also

Le procès du meurtre de Martinez Zogo toujours à l’arrêt pour des questions de procédure

RFI | Deux ans et deux mois après la découverte du corps de l’animateur radio, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2025, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved