Cameroonian Separatist Leader Lucas Ayaba Cho Remains in Norwegian Detention

CameroonOnline.ORG | Several Cameroonian news outlets report that Lucas Ayaba Cho, a Cameroonian separatist leader and naturalized German citizen, will remain in pre-trial detention in Norway until at least May 5, 2025. The decision, made by an Oslo court on March 10, marks the fourth consecutive extension since his arrest in September 2024.

Norwegian authorities justify the continued detention by citing concerns that Ayaba Cho might destroy evidence or flee if released. Before his arrest, reports suggest he was planning to relocate from Norway to England.

Ayaba Cho is regarded as the true leader of the Ambazonia Defence Force, a separatist group advocating for the independence of Cameroon’s Anglophone regions. He faces accusations of incitement to crimes against humanity and financing separatist violence.

Despite multiple bail applications, Norwegian courts have rejected all requests. Meanwhile, the Cameroonian government has shown no intention of requesting his extradition, citing a lack of judicial cooperation with Norway and other countries where separatist leaders reside.

As his case unfolds, reactions in Cameroon continue to be divided, reflecting the deep tensions surrounding the Anglophone crisis.