Motsepe Addresses Eto’o’s CAF Election, Pledges Support | +video

CameroonOnline.ORG | Patrice Motsepe, re-elected as CAF president, addressed questions regarding Samuel Eto’o’s recent election to the CAF Executive Committee by acclamation, despite prior disciplinary actions and controversies. Motsepe expressed strong support for Eto’o, emphasizing his pride in the former football star and a commitment to uniting Cameroonian football.

Motsepe acknowledged the divisions within Cameroonian football, stating, “Football in Cameroon is divided, so we need them to unite.” He revealed that Eto’o had sought his counsel in South Africa, and Motsepe reiterated his belief in giving individuals a second chance, particularly young African football leaders.

Addressing past issues, including a “text matter” that had been resolved in court and a prior CAF decision that was later reversed, Motsepe asserted that these should not hinder Eto’o’s future contributions. He emphasized the importance of supporting all elected officials and bringing diverse groups together for the betterment of African football.

“We cannot give up on participants in football, whether there are different views or different perspectives,” Motsepe stated, highlighting his role in encouraging and supporting young football administrators and players. He pointed to Cameroon’s historical achievements, such as their Olympic gold medal, as a source of pride for the entire continent.

Motsepe concluded by expressing his unwavering support for Cameroonian football, pledging to help it return to its “Glory Days.” He called upon the nation to strive for success in FIFA World Cups and continental competitions, aiming to inspire all of Africa. The message was clear: despite past controversies, Motsepe is focused on collaboration and unity, with Eto’o playing a key role in the future of African football.