Manchester United Secure Signing of Promising Forward Enzo Kana-Biyik

CameroonOnline.ORG | Manchester United have officially completed the signing of highly rated young forward Enzo Kana-Biyik. The 18-year-old France youth international impressed last season with nine goals in just 18 appearances for Le Havre’s Under-19 side and was rewarded with two places on the first-team bench.

Following the signing, Kana-Biyik will continue his development with a loan move to Swiss Super League side Lausanne-Sport, where he will aim to gain valuable first-team experience.

Enzo, the son of former Cameroonian national team star André Kana-Biyik, represents another exciting addition to United’s growing pool of young talent. The length of his contract has not yet been disclosed.

Everyone at Manchester United extends a warm welcome to Enzo and wishes him every success during his loan spell in Switzerland.