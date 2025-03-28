Report: Man United given decision to make on €55m signing

Share Facebook

Caughtoffside Articles | Manchester United reportedly look to have been given a big decision to make on goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer.

The Cameroon international is facing a slightly uncertain future at Old Trafford after some unconvincing form, and it remains to be seen if he’ll still be there next season.

Man Utd spent €55m on Onana under previous manager Erik ten Hag (fee via BBC Sport), but it seems fair to say that the deal hasn’t really worked out.

The Red Devils will have expected far more of a return on that kind of investment, and one imagines they’d now have to accept to selling the player for a loss.

Still, a report from Fichajes claims that AC Milan are interested in Onana as a possible replacement for Mike Maignan this summer.

Manchester United may have to find themselves a new goalkeeper

Onana previously shone in Serie A with Inter Milan, and it could be a good move for him to go back to Italy to try to revive his career.

Still, United have enough problems to deal with elsewhere in their squad right now, so trying to find a new goalkeeper on top of that doesn’t seem ideal.

Onana might still be able to improve and develop his game under Ruben Amorim, but at the same time the Portuguese tactician might want his own ‘keeper, rather than Ten Hag’s signing.

All in all, it would probably make sense to offload the 28-year-old to Milan if possible, but MUFC might want a replacement secured first.

This will certainly be an interesting saga to follow in the weeks and months ahead, and it could still depend on what happens with Maignan at Milan anyway.

The Rossoneri would surely do well to keep the French shot-stopper after his fine performances in recent times, but if he wants to move on then Onana has shown he can be a decent option at the San Siro.