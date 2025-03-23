Cameroon’s Democratic Tensions Resurface as Maurice Kamto Alleges Plot to Block His Presidential Candidacy

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The political climate in Cameroon is heating up once again as the country approaches its next presidential election. At the center of the latest controversy is Maurice Kamto, leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC), who is accusing the government of orchestrating a political and judicial plot to prevent his candidacy.

In a strongly worded statement published on March 19, Kamto reaffirmed the legitimacy of his candidacy and issued a firm warning to the ruling party and state institutions. “The MRC will not allow the RDPC [Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement] to exclude its candidate from the presidential race,” Kamto declared. He went further, warning that those behind what he called an “illegal decision” to disqualify him should abandon their plans, or face “serious consequences.”

According to Kamto, the alleged plot is being spearheaded by the Minister of Territorial Administration, whom he accuses of overstepping legal boundaries by usurping the powers of both ELECAM (Elections Cameroon) and the Constitutional Council — the two entities officially tasked with overseeing the electoral process and candidate eligibility.

Kamto claims the minister is effectively deciding who can or cannot be a presidential candidate, a move he sees as a direct attack on democratic principles.

The response to Kamto’s accusations came from an unexpected direction — Jean de Dieu Momo, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Justice. Interestingly, Momo once succeeded Kamto in that same role and now belongs to the ruling coalition. According to RFI, Momo responded by dismantling Kamto’s legal arguments and asserted that Kamto has only two legal avenues to run: either as an independent candidate or under the banner of a political party that has elected officials — excluding the MRC, which does not currently meet that criterion.

Momo went so far as to suggest that any attempt outside those legal frameworks would amount to inciting a popular uprising — a charge that hints at how seriously the government views Kamto’s rhetoric.

This dispute underscores the fragile state of democratic institutions in Cameroon. As RFI reports, Kamto’s accusations have triggered significant public reactions and highlight the broader issue of electoral integrity and political participation in the country.

If these tensions continue to escalate, Cameroon could be headed toward a deeply polarized and potentially volatile electoral season.

Source: RFI – Radio France Internationale