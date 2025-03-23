David Ngog Opens Up: “Why I Did Not Play for Cameroon – And Why I Regret It”

Former Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain striker David Ngog has finally opened up about a decision that shaped the trajectory of his international career—and one that continues to weigh on him years later. In a candid interview with Afrik-Foot, the now-retired forward revealed why he never played for Cameroon, despite being eligible and, at one point, formally invited to represent the Indomitable Lions.

Born in France to a Cameroonian father, Ngog rose through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain before making a name for himself at Liverpool, where he scored 19 goals between 2008 and 2011. He later joined Bolton Wanderers, and it was during his time in England that the Cameroon national team came calling.

In 2013, then-Cameroon coach Jean-Paul Akono announced Ngog’s call-up to the national team. By all accounts, it seemed as if the striker was set to join the Indomitable Lions. However, the debut never materialized.

“It was for personal reasons,” Ngog explained. “I had a conversation with the coach, we met, and I gave my agreement to wear the Indomitable Lions jersey. Unfortunately, I never went.”

When pressed on why he ultimately declined, Ngog cited instability within the Cameroonian football setup as the primary reason.

“I did not feel comfortable embarking on an adventure where things were not clear. There were many internal conflicts, and I decided to stay with my club to stabilize my situation. It was a possibility, yes, but it did not happen.”

Looking back, Ngog admitted that the decision not to represent Cameroon remains one of the few regrets in his career.

“I think today I would have liked to have earned a cap with Cameroon, my country. It would have been a great source of pride for me to wear the national jersey. Yes, it is a regret, even though I do not live with regrets today.”

Ngog retired from professional football in 2020 at the age of 31. Although he never played for Cameroon, his honesty and reflection offer insight into the difficult decisions dual-nationality players often face—where personal ambition, national pride, and professional uncertainty intersect.

Source: Interview with David Ngog, as featured on Afrik-Foot