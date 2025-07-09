“Disrespectful behavior”… Albacete threatens its Cameroonian star

Share Facebook

ONEFOOTBALL | The Spanish club Albacete has threatened to file a complaint against its Cameroonian striker Christian Kofane for failing to honor his commitments.

Guilty of playing matches with an academy in his hometown in Cameroon, the breakout star of the last Liga 2 season has drawn the ire of Jorge Buergo, the club’s general manager.

It seems strange and irresponsible that Christian Kofane would engage in sporting activities without the approval of his Albacete coaches. His behavior is disrespectful, and we will take the necessary measures if he repeats this violation.

As a reminder, the Cameroonian prodigy will officially join Bayer Leverkusen on July 15, the date when his €5 million release clause takes effect.

In 20 matches for the Iberian club in Liga 2, the young Cameroonian striker has scored 8 goals and provided just one assist.