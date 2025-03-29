From Apartheid to Power: Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and the Trump Administration’s Ties to South Africa’s Racist Legacy | +video

Share Facebook

In this powerful segment from Democracy Now!, journalist Chris McGreal of The Guardian explores the deep and often overlooked connections between the Trump administration, apartheid South Africa, and two of the most influential tech billionaires of our time—Elon Musk and Peter Thiel.

Born in 1971 in Johannesburg, Elon Musk grew up under the shadow of apartheid, raised in a wealthy white family during one of the most racially oppressive regimes in modern history. McGreal paints a striking picture of Musk’s privileged upbringing, describing it as a “neocolonial life,” where white South Africans of means lived with servants and power at their fingertips.

The video goes beyond Musk’s biography, delving into the political and social landscape that shaped not only his early years but also the worldview of his PayPal co-founder, Peter Thiel. With reported ties to apartheid and far-right ideologies, both figures now wield massive influence over global technology and political discourse.

Watch this revealing interview to understand how the past informs the present, and why the roots of power and privilege still shape the world we live in today.

