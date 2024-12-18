Cameroon Deploys 15,000 Smart Meters to Tackle Energy Debt

Share Facebook

Business in Cameroon | Cameroon’s government is stepping up efforts to improve energy management as part of the Electricity Sector Recovery Plan (Prsec). While presenting the 2025 action plan to Parliament, Gaston Eloundou Essomba, Minister of Water and Energy, announced plans to install nearly 17,000 metering points in government buildings. This will include 15,000 smart meters to monitor electricity usage at low-voltage facilities and public lighting networks.

“The procurement processes for the supply and installation of these metering points are already underway,” the minister confirmed.

Eneo, Cameroon’s electricity distribution company, expects the new devices to accurately track energy consumption in administrative buildings. According to an Eneo official, the metering points will precisely record what is connected in specific areas and measure the consumption. “This will result in highly accurate billing,” the official explained.

However, the government faces a significant challenge. During a November finance committee session, the minister admitted that the state owes Eneo CFA120 billion ($120 million). On the other hand, Eneo acknowledged receiving CFA57.8 billion ($57.8 million) from the state in 2023 to settle various debts, including CFA39 billion for the central government and CFA18.8 billion for public agencies and state-owned enterprises.

Meanwhile, Minister Essomba pointed out that Eneo owes the government approximately CFA489 billion ($489 million). Eneo clarified that this amount represents debts to other entities in the energy sector, including Sonatrel, EDC, and Globelec.

The Prsec, developed under the Ministry of Water and Energy’s coordination and funded by international donors, focuses on improving electricity transmission and distribution networks. Key priorities include upgrading substations, modernizing distribution infrastructure, and introducing advanced metering systems to enhance commercial efficiency.