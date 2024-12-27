Cameroon: 600 Years Old Ancient Royal Tradition Puts Bamoun King on Trial | + video

Share Facebook

Firstpost Africa | In the Bamoun Kingdom of Cameroon, an ancient ritual known as Nguon puts the king on trial before his people in a lively mix of critique, humour, and tradition. This centuries-old practice, recently recognised by UNESCO, promotes harmony and cultural pride, drawing locals and tourists alike to the vibrant ceremonies. While the kingdom celebrates its rich heritage, efforts continue to reclaim its original royal throne, symbolising the enduring connection between the Bamoun people and their history. Watch the video to learn more about this ancient royal tradition in Cameroon.