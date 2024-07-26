Cameroon and South Africa Finalize Landmark Air Transport Agreement

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Business in Cameroon | On July 24, President Paul Biya ratified a bilateral air transport agreement between Cameroon and South Africa. Initially signed in Cape Town on July 14, 2011, the agreement aims to enhance relations between the two countries by streamlining air operations and boosting trade. Under the terms of the agreement, each country is granted the right to overfly the other’s territory without mandatory landing, make non-commercial stops, and land for the loading and unloading of passengers, baggage, freight, and mail. A key provision is the exemption from customs duties on equipment, supplies, and provisions needed for air services.

Cameroonian authorities view the agreement as a significant opportunity for business development and bilateral trade. In 2023, South Africa remained Cameroon’s second-largest trading partner in Africa. The southern African nation exported 143.8 tons of goods to Cameroon, valued at CFA47.9 billion. This accounted for a 1.6% market share of Cameroon’s imports for the year. Conversely, Cameroonian exports to South Africa increased to CFA46 billion in 2023, up from CFA44.5 billion in 2022, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS). These figures highlight a growing trade dynamic despite global economic challenges, underscoring the potential for expanded trade under the new air transport agreement.

Beyond trade, the agreement emphasizes adherence to civil aviation safety and security standards and the regulation of customs duties and air tariffs. Each party commits to fairly designating airlines operating under the agreement, fostering a competitive and equitable environment. “The ratification of this agreement will enhance cooperation between the two countries by strengthening the momentum between the airlines chosen by both nations. It will increase business opportunities, promote trade, and support other commercial activities,” said Transport Minister Jean Ernest Masséna Ngalle Bibehe to the press on July 3, following his defense of the bill in the Senate.