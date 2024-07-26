Paul Biya Lands in Paris for Olympics Opening

Share Facebook

President Paul Biya of Cameroon, accompanied by the First Lady, Chantal Biya, arrived in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games’ opening ceremony. They were welcomed on July 24 at Charles de Gaulle Airport by Cameroon’s Ambassador to France, Andre Magnus Ekoumou, and later greeted by hotel management and Cameroonian community members at their hotel. President Biya is scheduled to attend a reception hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron before the Olympic opening ceremony at the Trocadero, near the Eiffel Tower.