New York Red Bulls Sign Veteran Forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting | + video

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The New York Red Bulls have signed Cameroon international forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to a two-year MLS contract through 2026, with an option for 2027, pending his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate.

Choupo-Moting, 35, brings 17 years of professional experience, including four seasons with Bayern Munich, where he scored 38 goals in 122 appearances and won multiple titles, including three Bundesliga championships and a FIFA Club World Cup. He also played for Paris Saint-Germain, winning two Ligue 1 titles, and had stints with Stoke City, FC Schalke 04, Mainz 05, and Hamburger SV.

Internationally, Choupo-Moting has scored 20 goals in 73 appearances for Cameroon. He played in the 2010, 2014, and 2022 FIFA World Cups, netting his first World Cup goal in 2022 against Serbia. He also represented Germany at the youth level, scoring nine goals in 19 appearances.

Red Bulls officials expressed excitement about adding his experience, leadership, and winning mentality to the team’s roster.