Nigerian Army Intercepts Cameroonian Rebels Supplying Weapons To Terrorists

The Source | The Nigerian Army on Saturday December 21, 2024, announced the arrest of four members of a Cameroonian rebel group believed to be supplying weapons and other logistical support to terrorists in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Captain Olubodunde Oni, the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army and Sector 3 of the Operation Whirl Stroke OPWS, informed that its troops apprehended the four suspected fighters of the Amazonian Rebel Group of Cameroon Republic at a hotel in Takum Town, Taraba state.

According to Captain Oni, the arrest of the suspects followed the receipt of some actionable intelligence on their operational dynamics.

He noted that in the course of interrogation, the suspects admitted to being members of the Cameroonian rebel group.

They also confessed to being involved in the supply of arms and ammunition to terrorist groups in the North East of Nigeria ,in return for Cocoa

Captain Oni, further stated that four mobile phone sets where recovered from the suspected rebels ,who are currently being detained for further investigations

The Brigade in the statement assured of its readiness in protecting lives and properties of the people, as well as the territorial integrity of the country.

It, therefore, appealed to the members of the public to always avail the Service of timely and credible information that will enhance its operational efficiency.

The Source reports that ,most states in the North East region ,particularly Borno ,Yobe and Adamawa ,have been a fertile ground for terrorist groups like Boko Haram ,ISWAP ,and other criminal elements in the last 15 years .

Owing to the proximity of the affected to Chad and Cameroon ,the Nigerian terrorists usually receive generous arms and logistical support from their counterparts from West and Central African neighbours.