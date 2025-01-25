Zambo Anguissa Inspires Napoli to Thrilling Comeback Victory Over Juventus |+ video

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | With a stunning 2-1 triumph against rivals Juventus in a gripping contest that had viewers on the tip of their seats, Napoli kept their assault toward Serie A supremacy under fierce intensity. After lagging behind Randal Kolo Muani’s debut goal, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa stepped up to provide a remarkable bullet header bringing Napoli level.

Romelu Lukaku’s calm 69th-minute penalty helped Napoli seal the victory, so marking Juventus’s first league loss of the season with the momentum solidly in their favour. Apart from Napoli’s eighth consecutive triumph, the victory expanded their lead at top of the Serie A table to six points.

See the finest moments of this thrilling clash in our highlights film, where the heroics of Zambo Anguissa stand out as the defining moment of a night Napoli supporters will never forget!