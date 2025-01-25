Ligue 2 sensation Timothe Nkada attracting interest from Cameroon

Share Facebook

Nogomania | Former Koper striker Timothe Nkada leads the Ligue 2 scoring charts and is now on Cameroon’s national team radar.

Timothe Nkada, the former Koper striker, has made the most of his brief spell in the Slovenian PrvaLiga, using it as a springboard to achieve impressive success in France.

Despite some doubts about his potential when he first arrived in Slovenia, Nkada’s time at Koper saw him score 11 goals in 48 appearances, catching the attention of several clubs abroad. Ultimately, Ligue 2 side Rodez secured his signature for an undisclosed fee, which, given his expiring contract, was estimated to be in the low six figures.

Fast forward to the current season, and the transfer now looks like a bargain. Nkada has scored 11 goals in France’s Ligue 2, making him the league’s top scorer, despite playing for a Rodez side that sits in a modest 13th position in the standings. His impressive form has also led to a significant rise in his market value, now estimated at €1.5 million.

The 24-year-old forward’s performances have not gone unnoticed. Rumors have linked him with a potential move to Polish side Jagiellonia, while his goal-scoring exploits have reportedly caught the attention of Cameroon’s national team, given his eligibility to represent the African nation through his heritage.

“Playing in Slovenia was a big boost for me,” Nkada previously stated, emphasizing how his experience in the PrvaLiga prepared him for the challenges of European football.

With his growing reputation, it may only be a matter of time before he secures a move to a bigger club or earns his first international cap for Cameroon.