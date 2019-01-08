Egypt to replace Cameroon as host of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Aljazeera | Cameroon was stripped of hosting rights because of security concerns and the slow pace of preparations.

Egypt will host the 2019 African Cup of Nations finals, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed after a meeting of their executive committee in Dakar.

The North African country will stage the tournament for the fourth time after Cameroon was stripped of its hosting rights, CAF said on Tuesday.

Egypt, which last hosted the championships in 2006, has won the tournament a record seven-times.

Breaking: Egypt @EFA will host the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 8, 2019

Cameroon was stripped from hosting the expanded 24-team tournament between June 15 and July 13 tournament because of security concerns and the slow pace of preparations.

The decision on Tuesday means Egypt will have five months to prepare for the biennial event.

Egypt and South Africa met a mid-December deadline for new bids. CAF chose Egypt after a review of both bids by consultants Roland Berger.