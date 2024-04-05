Appointment of Marc Brys: the clear opinion of Joseph Antoine Bell

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Afrique Sports | Marc Brys has been appointed as the new head coach of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon. At 61 years old, the Belgian, who has never managed a national team before, is set to arrive in Cameroon.



However, his appointment has sparked controversy as the Fecafoot stated they were not consulted before his nomination.

Former iconic goalkeeper of the Indomitable Lions, Joseph Antoine Bell, shared his thoughts on Marc Brys’ CV. “Regarding the new coach, I don’t know him much and I don’t have much to say. But I will remind you that I won two Africa Cup of Nations with coaches who hadn’t won anything before… Their CVs were blank. Claude Leroy, for example, had just started his career at Grenoble and had been fired. So, if we tolerated individuals before, we should tolerate this one,” Joseph Antoine Bell stated, as reported by Allez Les Lions.

The new coach of Cameroon has primarily worked in Belgium, his home country. Marc Brys has coached several clubs in the top tier of Belgian football. Cameroon will be his first experience leading a national team.