Controversial new Cameroon boss’ mega salary ‘revealed’

SNL24 | With Cameroon having named their new head coach in controversial

fashion this week, the mouthwatering salary he is on has now reportedly

been revealed.

Earlier this week the new boss of the Indomitable Lions, Marc Brys, was

announced during a television broadcast, which left many puzzled as there

was no involvement from the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT)

in the manager’s appointment.

The move thus incensed the country’s football governing body, with the

president of the organisation, Samuel Eto’o, writing a letter to the

government contesting the manner in which the appointment process

was conducted.

Eto’o noted that FECAFOOT was not consulted at all regarding the decision,

despite them having submitted a list of potential candidates for the job

following Rigobert Song’s departure from the helm after the 2023 Africa Cup

of Nations.

Nevertheless, Brys’ appointment is official – contractually at least – with the

Belgian told Sporza: “The puzzle was perfect in Cameroon, both athletically

and financially. It’s also a challenge to work in a different way. I’ve never been

national coach before. You have to try and bind together a group that you

don’t see very often.

Cameroon isn’t the only country to have sounded me out

in recent months. I’ve also spoken to Ghana. And a week ago, Tunisia entered

the fray. Have any Belgian clubs sounded me out? I absolutely didn’t want to

go back to Belgium. I was a bit tired of doing the rounds there.”

With Brys having admitted that the decision to join Cameroon was also viable

in a financial sense, his reported salary has now been revealed.

According to Actu Cameroon, a source has claimed that Brys will earn 500

million FCFA (R15.3 million) a year, which equates to about 40 million FCFA

(R1.2 million) per month, along with his coaching staff.

The report also claims that Eto’o had shortlisted Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Herve

Renard and Corentin Martins as potential managers for the job, with each of

the three candidates proposed to earn nearly one billion FCFA (R30.7 million)

a year.

As such, the Cameroonian government decided Brys was the right man,

leading to Eto’o’s suggestions being binned.