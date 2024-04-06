Controversial new Cameroon boss’ mega salary ‘revealed’

SNL24 | With Cameroon having named their new head coach in controversial
fashion this week, the mouthwatering salary he is on has now reportedly
been revealed.
Earlier this week the new boss of the Indomitable Lions, Marc Brys, was
announced during a television broadcast, which left many puzzled as there
was no involvement from the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT)
in the manager’s appointment.
The move thus incensed the country’s football governing body, with the
president of the organisation, Samuel Eto’o, writing a letter to the
government contesting the manner in which the appointment process
was conducted.
Eto’o noted that FECAFOOT was not consulted at all regarding the decision,
despite them having submitted a list of potential candidates for the job
following Rigobert Song’s departure from the helm after the 2023 Africa Cup
of Nations.
Nevertheless, Brys’ appointment is official – contractually at least – with the
Belgian told Sporza: “The puzzle was perfect in Cameroon, both athletically
and financially. It’s also a challenge to work in a different way. I’ve never been
national coach before. You have to try and bind together a group that you
don’t see very often.
Cameroon isn’t the only country to have sounded me out
in recent months. I’ve also spoken to Ghana. And a week ago, Tunisia entered
the fray. Have any Belgian clubs sounded me out? I absolutely didn’t want to
go back to Belgium. I was a bit tired of doing the rounds there.”
With Brys having admitted that the decision to join Cameroon was also viable
in a financial sense, his reported salary has now been revealed.
According to Actu Cameroon, a source has claimed that Brys will earn 500
million FCFA (R15.3 million) a year, which equates to about 40 million FCFA
(R1.2 million) per month, along with his coaching staff.
The report also claims that Eto’o had shortlisted Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Herve
Renard and Corentin Martins as potential managers for the job, with each of
the three candidates proposed to earn nearly one billion FCFA (R30.7 million)
a year.
As such, the Cameroonian government decided Brys was the right man,
leading to Eto’o’s suggestions being binned.