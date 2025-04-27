Baleba’s Brilliance Seals Dramatic Win for Brighton | + video

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | Carlos Baleba was the hero at Amex Stadium, delivering a sensational last-minute strike to give Brighton a thrilling 3-2 victory over West Ham. In a game filled with momentum swings, Baleba’s powerful, curling shot from outside the box ended Brighton’s six-match winless run in the Premier League. Earlier, Yasin Ayari opened the scoring for the Seagulls before West Ham fought back through Mohammed Kudus and Tomas Soucek. However, Kaoru Mitoma’s header and Baleba’s stunning finish secured a much-needed win for Fabian Hurzeler’s side, lifting Brighton to ninth place in the standings.

Other locations