Cameroon Football Federation Announces End of Partnership with “One All Sports”

The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has officially declared the termination of its partnership with the equipment supplier, “One All Sports.” This decision comes as a significant shift in the sports landscape of Cameroon, reflecting FECAFOOT’s commitment to maintaining the high standards associated with the nation’s football tradition.

According to the press release dated August 6, 2024, the termination of this partnership marks the end of a significant chapter in Cameroon’s sporting narrative. FECAFOOT emphasized that the decision was based on the need for proper execution of contractual commitments, which are vital for the federation’s operations and its representations internationally.

As the last act of this partnership, the Cameroon National Football Selections will wear “One All Sports” products for the final time in the competitions scheduled for September 2024. This transition phase is crucial as it symbolizes the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter.

Looking ahead, FECAFOOT is already preparing for the future. The federation plans to launch an invitation to tender soon, aimed at selecting a new equipment supplier.

This change is expected to bring fresh enthusiasm and perhaps new opportunities for local and international suppliers to contribute to the vibrant football culture of Cameroon.