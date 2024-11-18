Cameroon, Marc Brys makes a dire threat: “It has to stop”

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Afrique Sports | Already qualified, Cameroon would like to finish the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in style. But at a press conference on the eve of the final qualifier against Zimbabwe, Indomitable Lions coach Marc Brys was furious and lashed out at some Cameroonians for a very specific reason.

On the eve of the Cameroon-Zimbabwe match, scheduled for Tuesday 19 November 2024 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaoundé, Indomitable Lions coach Marc Brys did not mince his words. At the traditional pre-match press conference, the 62-year-old Belgian coach, accompanied by defender Christopher Wooh, expressed his frustration at what he saw as the counter-productive behaviour of some Cameroonians.

Visibly irritated, Marc Brys denounced the attitude of those who, in his opinion, hope for a defeat for the Cameroon national team every time the Indomitable Lions face an opponent. “You want to work well, but there’s someone else doing everything to “spoil”… No, I’d like this to stop and we have to stop it. I’ve discovered that there are Cameroonians who want us to lose. I find that strange,” he began. Despite his harsh words, Marc Brys was keen to point out his impeccable record at the helm of the team, with zero defeats recorded to date. But the Indomitable Lions risk exclusion from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Marc Brys renews confidence in his players

After this criticism, Cameroon coach Marc Brys took the opportunity to praise the commitment and talent of his players. In particular, he highlighted the solidity of his squad. “I’m satisfied. I’m working with a talented group who are here for the country. We work well together and there’s a lot of respect between us. We’ve got our obstacles, but we’re not losing sight of our goal,” he added.

The Indomitable Lions coach also reiterated his confidence in his captain Vincent Aboubakar, even if the latter is going through a less prolific period in attack. “I’m not afraid of anything. I’m not afraid of my striker, Vincent Aboubakar […] Even if he doesn’t score, he still has his place. [The attacking options are limited, there aren’t too many strikers,” concluded Marc Brys.

Marc Brys sur l'équipe: "Nous avons des joueurs blessés et nous devons nous adapter à la situation. Nous avons un groupe très talentueux. En Afrique du sud, nous avons aligné trois joueurs qui n'ont jamais été titulaires et le rendu n'était pas négatif." pic.twitter.com/ZGaSZRNm7a — Cameroon Tribune (@CamerounTribune) November 18, 2024

Cameroon, who have already qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco, face Zimbabwe on Matchday 6 of the qualifiers. Although this match has no impact on qualification, it is of symbolic importance for Marc Brys and his men, who are keen to maintain their unbeaten record and continue to strengthen the cohesion of the group.