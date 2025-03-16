Cameroon on the Chopping Block: Trump’s New Travel Ban Proposal Targets 43 Countries

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | The Trump administration is once again making headlines with its latest attempt to implement a travel ban, and this time, Cameroon is among the countries caught in the crosshairs. A draft proposal, reported by The New York Times, reveals a three-tier system that would impose varying levels of travel restrictions on 43 nations, many of which are in Africa.

A Renewed Push for Travel Restrictions

Although former President Donald Trump had promised to reinstate a strict travel ban on “day one” of his second term, his administration took a more calculated approach. On January 20, Trump signed an executive order directing his cabinet to identify countries with allegedly inadequate “vetting and screening” measures for travelers. Now, with the 60-day deadline approaching, a proposed list of affected nations has begun to take shape.

The draft list divides countries into three categories—red, orange, and yellow—based on the level of restriction.

Red List (Full Travel Ban) : Citizens of 11 nations, including Iran, North Korea, and Venezuela, would be entirely prohibited from entering the U.S.

: Citizens of 11 nations, including Iran, North Korea, and Venezuela, would be entirely prohibited from entering the U.S. Orange List (Partial Restrictions) : Individuals from 10 countries, such as Pakistan and Russia, would face additional visa hurdles, including mandatory in-person interviews.

: Individuals from 10 countries, such as Pakistan and Russia, would face additional visa hurdles, including mandatory in-person interviews. Yellow List (Warning Zone): This category includes 22 countries, with Cameroon among them, given 60 days to address Washington’s concerns or face escalation to the red or orange lists.

Cameroon’s Position on the List

Cameroon’s inclusion on the yellow list raises concerns about its future diplomatic standing and the potential impact on its citizens who travel to the U.S. for business, education, or family reunification. While the administration has not explicitly detailed the alleged “vetting and screening deficiencies” for Cameroon, the country’s placement suggests that unless swift action is taken, Cameroonian travelers could soon face stricter visa policies or even an outright ban.

This development comes at a critical time for U.S.-Cameroon relations. In recent years, Cameroon has faced political instability, an ongoing Anglophone crisis, and security challenges linked to Boko Haram in the Far North region. The Trump administration’s decision to flag the country as a concern raises questions about whether these internal issues are being used as justification for potential travel restrictions.

What Comes Next?

For Cameroon and other nations on the yellow list, the next 60 days will be crucial. Governments must respond to U.S. concerns, or they risk seeing their citizens’ access to America severely curtailed. Given that the list is still in draft form and has not been formally approved, there remains a possibility for changes before implementation.

However, the broader implications of this proposed travel ban are clear—Trump’s second-term immigration policies will likely mirror, if not exceed, the controversial restrictions of his first presidency. For Cameroonians hoping to travel to the U.S., uncertainty looms large.

Would Cameroon be able to address the U.S. government’s concerns in time? Or will it join the growing list of nations facing stringent travel barriers? The coming months will determine how this policy unfolds—and what it means for Cameroon’s future on the global stage.