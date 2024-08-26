Cameroonian artist marks 10th anniversary with ’45 in Prints’ exhibit | + video

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

VOA | Cameroonian visual artist Shiri Achu uses several mediums including oils, acrylics, watercolor and mixed media to capture the spirit of her subjects–from natural moments captured in Africa to still objects. Jackson Mvunganyi reports from the Ven Hotel in Washington DC where Shiri Achu is currently holding an exhibit titled 45 in Prints. It is the 10th anniversary of her in print series which promotes African lifestyle and culture.

