Cameroonian dancehall singer Jennifer Ewube releases Amapiano single | + video

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

SABCNews | Cameroonian dancehall and R&B singer Jennifer Ewube is gearing up to make a name for herself in Mzansi. She recently got signed to Open Mic production, which is home to some of South Africa’s biggest artists including Master KG, Makhadzi, Paige and many others. Full of spunk, energy and inspiring lyrics, her Amapiano-meets-dancehall sound will earn her a crowd of new fans across the globe.