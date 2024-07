Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

D.C. United signed midfielder Boris Enow Takang from Maccabi Netanya in the Israeli first division.

The Black-and-Red signed Enow to a three-and-a-half-year deal through 2027 with an option in 2028.

Enow is a 24-year-old midfielder from Cameroon. He previously played for RC Lens B in France and FC Porto B in Portugal. Enow also played for the Cameroonian youth national team.