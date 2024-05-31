Cameroon Military Gunboat Capsize During Exchange of Gunfire With Biafra separatists in Bakassi

May 31, 2024 1 Comment

247Ureports | Nine persons have been reportedly Kiilled as explosion rocks Abana

No fewer than 9 members of the Joint Border Patrol has been killed near the Ikang waterways of the Bakassi Peninsula this afternoon, the breaking information said separatists buried explosives at the exit route of Abana, reliable information confirmed that separatists believe to be the Dragon Fighter Marine buried the bomb at midnight in the area.

Meanwhile, a military gunboat belonging to the Rapid d’intervention Battalions, BIR, have capsized at Idabato high sea during an exchange of gunfire between government forces and the Black Marine.

No casualties yet as at the time of this report.

Check Also

Dans 48 heures, les billets de banque de la gamme 1992 n’auront plus aucune valeur dans la Cemac

Investir au Cameroun | Dans un communiqué que vient de publier l’Agence de la Banque …

One comment

  1. Amber Tendum
    June 1, 2024 at 11:26

    This Biafra alliance seems good for Ambazonia

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2024, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved