FECAFOOT Announces Key Changes to Technical Staff of the Indomitable Lions

CameroonOnline | The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has released an important update regarding the technical staff of the Cameroon men’s “A” National Team, popularly known as “The Indomitable Lions.” Following a significant working session chaired by the President of FECAFOOT, Samiel Eto’o and attended by the Inspector General of Services of the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, new appointments have been made to bolster the team’s performance in upcoming qualifiers.

Key Appointments:

Head Coach: Mr. Marc BRYS

Mr. Marc BRYS Assistant Coach: Mr. Joachim MUNUNGA

Mr. Joachim MUNUNGA Video Analyst: Mr. Giannis XILOURIS

Mr. Giannis XILOURIS Assistant Coach No. 1: Mr. NDTOUNGOU MPILE Martin

Mr. NDTOUNGOU MPILE Martin Assistant Coach No. 2: Mr. PAGOU David

Mr. PAGOU David Goalkeeping Coach: Mr. KAMENI Idris Carlos

Mr. KAMENI Idris Carlos Physical Coach: Mr. Christophe MANOUVRIER

Mr. Christophe MANOUVRIER Team Doctor: Dr. FOTSO GWABAP Patrick Joël

Dr. FOTSO GWABAP Patrick Joël Physiotherapists: Mr. CHE AWAH Daniel and Mr. KALEGUEM FOMEKONG Elias

Additional appointments include:

General Coordinator of National Selections: Mr. ANGBWA Benoît Christian

Mr. ANGBWA Benoît Christian Assistant Coordinators: Mr. PENSY Serge Reinold and Mrs. ASHU NTUI Sarah NKONGHO

Mr. PENSY Serge Reinold and Mrs. ASHU NTUI Sarah NKONGHO Team Manager: Mr. ALNOUDJI Nicolas

Mr. ALNOUDJI Nicolas Media Team Officer: Mr. NDOH Elie Thierry

Mr. NDOH Elie Thierry Liaison Officer: Mr. EBOLO ABADA Pierre Arnold

FECAFOOT emphasizes the commitment of the country’s highest authorities, particularly President Paul BIYA, in supporting the national team. The federation encourages all Cameroonians to continue their unwavering support for the Indomitable Lions as they prepare for their forthcoming matches.

This restructuring aims to create a harmonious and efficient working relationship among the technical, administrative, and medical staff, ensuring the team is well-prepared and confident heading into future competitions.

Stay tuned for more updates from FECAFOOT as the Indomitable Lions gear up for an exciting period of international football.