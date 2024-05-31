FECAFOOT Announces Key Changes to Technical Staff of the Indomitable Lions

CameroonOnline | The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has released an important update regarding the technical staff of the Cameroon men’s “A” National Team, popularly known as “The Indomitable Lions.” Following a significant working session chaired by the President of FECAFOOT, Samiel Eto’o and attended by the Inspector General of Services of the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, new appointments have been made to bolster the team’s performance in upcoming qualifiers.
Key Appointments:
- Head Coach: Mr. Marc BRYS
- Assistant Coach: Mr. Joachim MUNUNGA
- Video Analyst: Mr. Giannis XILOURIS
- Assistant Coach No. 1: Mr. NDTOUNGOU MPILE Martin
- Assistant Coach No. 2: Mr. PAGOU David
- Goalkeeping Coach: Mr. KAMENI Idris Carlos
- Physical Coach: Mr. Christophe MANOUVRIER
- Team Doctor: Dr. FOTSO GWABAP Patrick Joël
- Physiotherapists: Mr. CHE AWAH Daniel and Mr. KALEGUEM FOMEKONG Elias
Additional appointments include:
- General Coordinator of National Selections: Mr. ANGBWA Benoît Christian
- Assistant Coordinators: Mr. PENSY Serge Reinold and Mrs. ASHU NTUI Sarah NKONGHO
- Team Manager: Mr. ALNOUDJI Nicolas
- Media Team Officer: Mr. NDOH Elie Thierry
- Liaison Officer: Mr. EBOLO ABADA Pierre Arnold
FECAFOOT emphasizes the commitment of the country’s highest authorities, particularly President Paul BIYA, in supporting the national team. The federation encourages all Cameroonians to continue their unwavering support for the Indomitable Lions as they prepare for their forthcoming matches.
This restructuring aims to create a harmonious and efficient working relationship among the technical, administrative, and medical staff, ensuring the team is well-prepared and confident heading into future competitions.
Stay tuned for more updates from FECAFOOT as the Indomitable Lions gear up for an exciting period of international football.