Nigerian Navy arrests suspected oil thief en route Cameroon with 15,500 litres of petrol

The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base, Ibaka, Akwa Ibom, apprehended a suspected oil thief en route to Cameroon with 15,500 litres of suspected Premium Motor Spirit.

The Commanding Officer, Capt. Uche Aneke, revealed this at Ibaka while handing over the suspect and the seized product to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Capt. Aneke stated that the suspect was apprehended with the contraband at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Friday.

He added that the navy acted on intelligence indicating that a boat was transporting suspected smuggled products through FOB Ibaka’s operational area, headed towards Cameroon.

He stated, “We intercepted the boat and discovered that it was laden with 15,500 litres of products suspected PMS concealed under a tarpaulin. We also found a suspected smuggler onboard who was arrested immediately.’’

The commanding officer warned against smuggling of illegal consignments in or out of the country, saying that the navy was committed towards tackling such activities.

He said, “We are committed towards detecting every criminal move around our operational area using advanced surveillance equipment and intelligence. Criminals are warned, Nigeria’s water and coastal areas are not for illegal activities.’’

Receiving the exhibit, Anti Vandal Unit of the NSCDC command in Akwa Ibom, Etefia Koko-Ette, said that further investigation would be conducted on the matter.